Acer Chromebook 714 Unboxing and First Impressions

We’re just now getting into the time of year where the normal course of our work will revolve around getting a new device in the office, taking the wraps off of it, and putting it through our standard review process. We expect to be more inundated with reviews this year than we ever have been before thanks to the bevy of Chromebooks slated to be released before the end of the year, so thankfully the Acer Chromebook 714 has arrived before Q4 gets here and things get really crazy.

If you recall, this Chromebook was actually unveiled back in May at Acer’s hardware event in NYC and we’ve been patiently waiting for this Chromebook and the Acer Chromebook 715 (its 15.6-inch big brother) to arrive for review ever since. Both of these new Chromebooks feature a fingerprint scanner under the keyboard, all-aluminum chassis, large glass trackpads, and backlit keyboards to compliment the 8th-gen Intel Processors, 8GB of RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

After only a few minutes with this Chromebook, I can tell you there’s a lot to like. I’ll be using it for the next bit to get a full review put together, but I’m already impressed by the trackpad and am quickly becoming addicted to logging in with a quick placement of my finger on the keyboard deck. I already wish the display was a bit brighter, but the matte finish and its anti-glare coating may offeset some of those concerns. We’ll just have to see how it all holds up for the full review coming soon.

