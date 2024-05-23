A new enhanced 720p resolution may be coming to YouTube TV

YouTube TV looks to be taking another angle towards enhancing its video quality for subscribers. After the introduction of “1080p Enhanced” earlier this year – which has had limited availability thus far – the platform is now experimenting with a new “720p Enhanced” to go along with it.

While these “Enhanced” options don’t actually increase the resolution (the number of pixels being represented on screen), they significantly improve the visual quality by using an more advanced streaming codec with a better bitrate. And that translates to less compression and a more overall pleasing image; especially for sports and fast-moving content.

The rollout of both the “1080p Enhanced” option has been slow and selective. Users on various platforms, including Apple TV and Roku, have reported seeing it appear in their settings, but it’s far from ubiquitous. We’re unsure if “720p Enhanced” will follow the same path.

But once it does roll out a bit more widely, it’s great news for all the channels out there that primarily broadcast in 720p (there are still more of them than you think), as it means viewers can still enjoy an better image for shows and other content even if a 1080p stream isn’t provided by the particular channel they are watching.

Have you spotted the “720p Enhanced” option on your YouTube TV account? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to mention what device you’re using. Hopefully both the 1080p and 720p Enhanced options roll out widely for more users soon. As YouTube TV continues to grow, it’s nice to see them continue pushing for better visual fidelity for users along the way.