A new Chromecast with Google TV is in the works

Earlier this week, 9to5Google’s Kyle Bradshaw unearthed what appears to be a new Google TV device codenamed “YTC.” The discovery originated from the latest preview build of the Google Home App where the new Chromecast was found alongside the current 4K and HD models codenamed “YTV” and “YTB” respectively. The code revealed no specifics about the new Chromecast but the news has spurred a flurry of conversation around what a new Google TV device might offer and what we’d love to see.

Chromecast w/Google TV wish list

Google’s current lineup of Chromecast devices is pretty solid and reasonably priced. That’s especially true when you consider that both the 4K and HD models are frequently on sale. You get first-party Google hardware with a true Google TV interface and it all comes packed in a very attractive streaming device that’s small enough to hide away behind your television. That said, the humble Chromecasts are not without flaws. The most glaring of which is the scant amount of storage offered by Google and other third-party devices. If you are an avid streamer, you’ve likely run into the usual annoyance of being forced to delete some apps from your Chromecast in order to install a new one.

Since Google already offers a 4K version and a scaled down HD model. The minimal 8GB of storage is clearly one area that a new and improved UHD model could shine. Therefore, I thought I’d take a moment and lay out what I’d love to see in the next iteration that could take Google TV and its hardware to the next level. It goes without saying that more storage is a must. Even if it’s only 16GB but a 32GB model would be a very smart move on Google’s part. Streaming has become a way of life for millions and the Google TV interface is the perfect place to corral all of your services. For that, the new Chromecast needs to have enough space that storage is never an issue.

More power

While we’re upgrading storage, the new Chromecast will most definitely need an upgraded processor and maybe even an extra GB of RAM. The current models move around just fine but as the framework that runs Google TV evolves, something with a little more zip would be a good idea to future proof the hardware. Bumping from 2GB to 3GB of RAM would also aide in keeping the UI of Google TV crisp and smooth.

Remote overhaul

When you see a Chromecast w/Google TV, there’s no denying that you’re looking at a piece of Google hardware. The remote is no exception. From the signature Google colors to the simplistic, clean design, the remote is 100% Google but it is also my least favorite streaming remote in my collection. I love the way it looks. I hate using it. It’s too small and the curved design of the back combined with the very slick texture of the plastic makes it feel like you’re trying to hold on to a live fish. Personally, I wouldn’t mind if Google just made a remote that looked very similar to the developer model that so many third-party makers such as Walmart and MeCool use. Just give it a fresh coat of paint and some Google branding and call it a day.

While we’re wishing, it wouldn’t hurt if Google upgraded the remote to lead the charge of the self-charging remote. We saw the first of these devices on display at CES earlier this month. It charges using only indoor lighting and requires no batteries. If this is the next generation of Google TV remotes, Google needs to be the first to market with the feature.

Ports

As Kyle Bradshaw mentioned, it would be great if Google simply added another USB-C port dedicated to plugging in accessories and external storage. You can do so on the current Chromecast devices but it requires buying some extra hardware and that’s not a user-friendly solution.

Apart from that, I don’t think the new Chromecast needs to diverge too far from the current design. Granted, you can add a lot more external and internal options if you build a set-top box but the size and aesthetic of the Chromecast family are great the way they are. Perhaps a simple iteration for design and a bit more space for the upgraded internals. Other than that, it won’t take much to make the next Chromecast with Google TV another awesome streamer from Google.

What do you think? Is there something that you’d like to see in the next Chromecast w/Google TV? Drop a comment below and let me know if I missed something.