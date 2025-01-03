5 things I’m really excited about for Chromebooks in 2025

2024 was a whirlwind year for Chromebooks, but it’s time to look ahead to what 2025 holds for Chrome OS and the devices we all love. There are some exciting developments on the horizon, and we can’t wait to see how they unfold.

From new processors to more AI integration to the gradual move of ChromeOS to the Android Kernel, there’s a lot of change on the horizon for our beloved Chromebooks, and though all of the things we’ll cover here today are far from sure things, there’s a lot in this list that I feel quite certain we’ll see in 2025. So let’s dive in!

1. More powerful MediaTek SoC options: MT8196 & MT8189

We’re incredibly excited about the emergence of a new baseboard featuring the MediaTek MT8196 processor. This ARM-based chip is poised to revolutionize Chromebooks with its impressive performance, rivaling 12th-gen Intel Core i3 and i5 processors. Early benchmarks suggest these devices will be incredibly fast and efficient, leading to thin, sleek, and light Chromebooks with exceptional battery life. While details are still under wraps, rumors suggest we might even see a tablet powered by this chip. The future of computing is ARM, and MediaTek is leading the charge.

After filming, we also came across work finally beginning in ernest on the also-mysterious MT8189 that is in the development board ‘Skywalker’. Again, little is known about the power of this chip, but there’s a good chance the MT8189 could be a big player later in 2025 as well.

2. Intel’s Panther Lake processors

Another development that has us eager is the ‘Fatcat’ baseboard, which will be the foundation for devices running Intel’s latest Panther Lake processors. These chips promise significant upgrades across the board, including faster processing speeds, improved graphics performance, enhanced battery life, and more powerful AI capabilities. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a major leap in Intel-powered Chromebooks, and Panther Lake is set to deliver exactly that. Expect to see devices with these chips hitting the market in the spring and summer of 2025.

3. More Gemini AI

While we don’t have concrete details, we anticipate Google will double down on integrating AI features into Chrome OS throughout 2025. We’ve already seen some impressive AI implementations in Chrome OS, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Will we see Gemini Live officially launch on Chromebooks? Will Gemini be deeply integrated into the OS itself, allowing for seamless voice commands and interactions? We’re excited to see how Google leverages AI to make Chromebooks even more helpful and intuitive.

4. Chromebooks and Android XR

This is pure speculation, but we hope 2025 could see some exciting crossover between Chromebooks and Android XR. For those unfamiliar, Android XR is Google’s new platform, developed in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm, that encompasses both VR headsets and AR glasses. We envision a future where Chrome OS desktops can be extended wirelessly (or perhaps wired) into these immersive environments, offering a unique and productive workspace. There’s been a lot of development around Chrome and XR in the Chromium repositories, so the potential for integration is definitely there.

5. The move to the Android Kernel

Google has confirmed that Chrome OS will be transitioning to the Android kernel. While this move has sparked rumors about the future of Chrome OS, we find it hard to believe that Google would simply replace Chrome OS with Android. The two operating systems serve different purposes, and a significant shift like that would disrupt countless users, especially in the education and enterprise sectors. However, this kernel change could lead to some interesting developments later in 2025. We’re hopeful that Google will shed more light on their plans and address any concerns surrounding this transition.

Despite the uncertainties and changes on the horizon, we remain optimistic about the future of Chrome OS and Chromebooks. The platform continues to gain momentum across various sectors, and with the advancements in AI, processors, and hardware, we believe Chromebooks will become even more powerful and versatile in 2025. And here at Chrome Unboxed, we’re excited to see what the new year brings!