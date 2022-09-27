5 great deals to get your smart home up and running

New Chromebooks aren’t the only thing on the way from Google’s ever-expanding hardware ecosystem. In less than two weeks, Google is set to announce the latest Pixel phone, a Pixel Watch and we believe a few products are being added to the Nest smart home family. Just a few months later, tech companies from around the globe will descend on Las Vegas for the annual CES trade show. I guarantee that we’ll see a new generation of smart home and assistant-enabled devices arrive at that time. That’s great news but it also means deals on current smart home tech.

This week, I’ve rounded up five smart home deals to help you get your tech-savvy abode up and running or perhaps upgrade your existing Google Assistant-enabled dwelling. Either way, these are all devices that I have used and can recommend for those looking for hardware that works seamlessly with Google Assistant and a Google-centric smart home. So, in no particular order, here are my top 5 smart home deals of the week that can save you as much as $120 on a smart, Google-compatible device.

Google Nest Hub Gen 2

We’ve talked a lot lately about Google’s second-generation Assistant Smart Display. That’s because the 7″ Nest Hub 2 offers a decent upgrade in the audio department from its predecessor. Along with the audio boost, the Gen 2 Nest Hub has sleep tracking that doesn’t require you to wear any bands or what have you while you sleep. While not as accurate or in-depth as wearing a fitness tracker or smartwatch to bed, the sleep tracking on the Nest Hub 2 can give you some very good insights into your sleep patterns as well as ways to improve your nightly rest.

If you recently upgraded your Google One account, you likely already have a shiny new Nest Hub Gen 2 as a freebie from Google. If not, the Assistant-enabled smart display has once again gone on sale and you can pick one up for the low, low price of only $54.99 from most authorized Google retailers. While the Nest Hub Gen 2 isn’t equipped with a camera, I feel that this price makes it the most value-packed smart display money can buy. You can find the Nest Hub Gen 2 at Best Buy or the Google Store below.

Belkin SoundForm Elite

One of my all-time favorite devices to come out of CES, the Belkin SoundForm Elite combined the audio quality of a premium speaker with the smarts of the Google Assistant. To add some icing to the cake, the smart speaker also doubles as a wireless charger for your smartphone. With your phone nestled right on the top of the speaker, the SoundForm has a look that sets it apart from any other smart speaker on the market.

The Belkin SoundForm Elite has been out for a couple of years but it’s still a very solid speaker even if you take the Assistant out of play. Because of its age, it frequently goes on sale, and right now, you can grab one at Best Buy and save $120. That scores you an Assistant-enabled smart speaker with a built-in Qi-compatible charger for a mere $79. Even if you don’t have Wi-Fi or use the Assistant, you can still stream music directly to the Belkin via Bluetooth which makes it as versatile as it is powerful.

Lenovo

Lenovo has led the charge when it comes to producing solid Assistant-enabled smart devices. The company has four smart displays/clocks, a line of Android tablets that double as smart displays, and a slew of connected IoT smart home devices. At one time or another, I’ve owned practically every Google-compatible device that Lenovo has made and I’ve never been disappointed with a single product. For that reason, the last three smart home deals on this list all come directly from the PC giant Lenovo.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2

Lenovo’s second smart clock iteration arrived in the form of an Assitant-enabled 4″ display that has a detachable base. The base itself contains a wireless charging pad. Combined with a USB port on the back and an in-built night light, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is the perfect bedside smart display for controlling your home while simultaneously charging your devices. I keep my Pixel 6 on mine and my Galaxy SmartWatch 4 charger is plugged directly into the back of the clock.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 isn’t going to give you the audio performance you’d get from a Nest Hub or larger Assistant speaker but it is crisp and clear enough to enjoy some music or a podcast while you’re getting ready for your day. Normally $89.99, you can pick up the Smart Clock 2 with wireless charging base directly from Lenovo for $49.99. If you just want the clock and have no need for the charger, it’s on sale for $39.99.

If you’re looking for something more compact, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential may be right up your alley. With a comparable sound profile to the larger Smart Clock 2, the Essential removes the touchscreen for a more classic alarm clock look. You still get all the audio controls you’d find on any Assistant speaker but without all the extras that come with a smart display. Regularly $49.99, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is half off at $24.99 on Lenovo’s website and at Best Buy.

Last but not least, we have some smart home tech from Lenovo that will help you automate all of your lights and even your electronics around your home. Lenovo’s smart plugs and smart bulbs are all on sale at the moment and you can take as much as 55% off on some new Google Home-compatible IoT. This includes smart plugs for your outlets and smart bulbs that can all be controlled with voice commands via the Google Assistant. We love these when we go on vacation because we can set up routines and manually control lighting and other connected devices while we’re away. All of Lenovo’s bulbs and plugs are currently discounted down to $7.99 and that includes the Gen 2 Color LED smart bulb.

