5 best ways to leverage Google Assistant on your Chromebook

Using the Google Assistant on my phone and smart speakers has become part of my daily workflow. From getting the forecast in the morning, to setting reminders while I am working, or getting recipes in the evening when I need help with dinner ideas, the Assistant is always there to lend a helping hand. With the introduction of Chrome OS 77 more Chromebooks now have access to the Google Assistant and, although it might take some time to get used to, it can be a helpful tool. I have found that using the Assistant on my Chromebook allows me to stay productive and focused on my work. This new workflow has been useful to me and so I wanted to share my top 5 Google Assistant queries to use on your Chromebook.

Before we get started, you will first need to enable the Assistant on your Chromebook. You can find instructions on how to do this in a previous article we wrote when Chrome OS 77 was announced. After you have enabled the Assistant on your Chromebook, you can use the keyboard shortcut or you can turn on voice detection to trigger the Assistant. You can also choose your preferred Assistant input in your settings to use either your voice or typing when the Assistant is open. I typically turn off the “Ok Google” voice detection setting and use my keyboard to type queries so for these examples I will use the typing method.

1. Find a file – Honestly one of my favorite Chromebook Google Assistant features, this command will open files saved in your Google Drive. Make sure to include the specific title and the file type – like “spreadsheet” or “document” – in your query. I keep track of my personal finances in Google Sheets so I can simply open the Assistant and type, “Open the Budget spreadsheet.”

2. Create a document – Similar to finding a file, you can also ask the Assistant to create a new file in Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides and you can even include a title. To use this query, just type, “Create a new document called November Logistics.”

3. Play music – Music is a big part of our office vibe and we almost always have music playing on Max, our Google Home Max. You can now use your Chromebook to play music through smart speakers by typing, “Play some songs by Mura Masa.” You can also use your Chromebook to control other smart home devices, which can be useful if you are using your Chromebook somewhere without your phone or a smart speaker nearby.

4. Create an event – I use my calendar constantly to stay organized and using the Assistant on my Chromebook to create events is a breeze. You can use use the Assistant to add events, ask when your next meeting starts, or when your next flight is scheduled. To add an event, just type, “Add an event to my calendar.”

5. Reminders – I set a lot of reminders for smaller tasks that I don’t necessitate a calendar event. Using my Chromebook to set reminders is especially helpful when I am working on a project and don’t want to pick up my phone, which I normally leave face down on my desk to help me stay focused. To create a reminder, simply type, “Remind me to stop by the grocery today at 6 PM.”