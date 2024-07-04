4 awesome Chromebook deals for 4th of July

For all those who celebrate, Happy 4th of July! Like most other holidays, the 4th comes with some great sales and deals, and Chromebooks are no exception. While a few of these I’ll share below are deals that originated earlier in the week, a couple just popped up today: and all of them are worth a look.

I wanted to only highlight pretty wild deals for this one, so there are deals you can find on our daily deals post that won’t be on here. For this 4th of July, I wanted to stay focused on the deals with the biggest value proposition that make you feel like you are almost getting away with something by snagging a Chromebook so cheaply. Let’s dive in!

advertisement

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

The Flex 5i Chromebook Plus from Lenovo is easily the most well-rounded of the devices on this list. It has Chromebook Plus internals, a 300 nit 14-inch 16:10 IPS display, convertible form factor, backlit keyboard, and solid build quality. With all of that, even the standard $499 price tag sounds pretty great. But for right now, you can get this awesome Chromebook Plus for just $349.

Acer Chromebook Vero 514

Acer’s Vero line of laptops is special for a few reasons, but none of those are why this device makes today’s list. Sure, the recycled nature of the Vero 514 is admirable and gives this device a unique and pretty cool look; but those things alone don’t make for a good deal. Instead, I included it here because this device meets all the Chromebook Plus specs, has the Chromebook Plus upgrade, feels amazing to use (with a sturdy chassis that outdoes some aluminum devices), and gets you all of it for just $298 today.

advertisement

ASUS Chromebook CM14

The ASUS CM14 took a while to get to us in regular retail channels, but when it did arrive earlier this year over at Best Buy, it did so with a bang! While the $299 MSRP is a tad high for this MediaTek Kompanio 520-powered device, the CM14 actually showed up right out of the gate at a $150 discount: and that same deal is once again available today. This thin, light, long-lasting Chromebook can be yours for just $149, and that’s wild.

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook

Finally, we have one of my favorite devices over the past year or so in the Lenovo Flex 3i. For what you get, here, this device is a fantastic deal even at the full $349 MSRP. It’s convertible, has a 300 nit 12.2-inch 16:10 IPS screen, is extra portable while still being decently powerful, and really redefined what is possible from an affordable Chromebook. And at just $229 today, it’s a deal that is tough to beat.

advertisement