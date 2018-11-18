$300 Off Any Pixelbook From Amazon Starts Today

As we expected, Amazon has joined Google, Best Buy and others in offering $300 off any Pixelbook for Black Friday Deals week.

Starting today and likely running through Cyber Monday, you can grab any model of Google’s Chromebook and enjoy some serious savings on what is arguably still the best overall device on the market.

Where you buy yours is completely up to your personal preferences but if you are looking to snag the Pixelbook Pen, Amazon has it at their usual discounted price of $82 so you can save a little more.

Shop Pixelbook On Amazon