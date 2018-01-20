30% Off Select Chromebooks With Amazon Business



Mark this one down on the list of things I didn’t know existed but apparently Amazon has accounts for businesses and it’s free to sign up.

Along with a laundry list of business “exclusive” features, the accounts benefit from special discounts for account holders. Similar to other business accounts like Staples and Office Depot, the major savings come over the year-long, continued purchasing of office products and what not.

However, right now, having a business account could save you some big bucks up front on some powerful Chrome OS devices if you’re in the market. Business account holders can save 30% on select Chromebooks including the Samsung Chromebook Pro, Acer 14 for Work (Celeron and Core i3 & i5 models) and the HP Chromebook 13 G1. (Core M3 model)

That’s a significant saving especially if your company isn’t big enough for bulk discounts from resellers. There are few requirements to qualify for the Business account and signing up is free. If your business is looking to score a couple Chrome devices and save some cash, this could be a great option.

Shop Chromebooks for Amazon Business