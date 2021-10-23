3 top Chrome VPN extensions for 2021

A quick search on the Chrome Web Store can give us hundreds of results for VPNs. Some of those services can be as malicious as the sites we’re trying to protect ourselves from when online. It is hard to know which VPN extensions are safe, secure, and easy to use. To help you choose, here are 3 of the top Google Chrome-compatible providers that you can trust. The list is based on the security, reliability, and performance of each service. Let’s start with a little bit more information about Google Chrome.

What is Google Chrome?

Chrome is a web browser developed by Google, although it emanates from open-source projects. This browser can be obtained free of charge for all the platforms on which it is available and has more than 2.5 billion users worldwide, making it the most used application in its category. Each new version of Chrome comes from Chromium, the free software project that also serves as the foundation for the Chrome OS operating system. Chromium is released under a free copyright license, which makes the Chromium code freely distributable, modifiable, and improvable. These changes are then reflected in stable versions of the browser.

Why use a VPN on Google Chrome?

If you already have a VPN subscription, you may be wondering if it’s worth using an additional extension of your VPN on Google Chrome? Well, the VPN application that you initially download on Windows, macOS, iOS, or Android allows you to secure all your internet traffic without exception but by using a VPN extension on Google Chrome, you will be able to better control your VPN connection and activate it directly from your browser with ease. Security is maximized and so is privacy thanks to the WebRTC protocol blocking, among other things.

The way Chrome VPNs work is the same except that you can activate it from the browser extension or from the app installed on your computer. You will also be able to choose your server and its location, your real IP address will be hidden, and you will benefit from online data encryption.

3 Great VPN extensions for Chrome

Now that you know what a VPN extension is and how it works in Chrome, you can install one. With so many options, it’s tough to pin down which VPN extensions are the most secure and trustworthy. To help you along, we have made a ranking of 3 of the best VPN extensions for Google Chrome. Here they are in no certain order.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs for Google Chrome. It has thousands of servers that make it easy to secure your connections all over the world. You can instantly connect to the VPN servers from the Chrome browser extension. You can also install the extension for Chrome in seconds.

It is available from the Chrome Web Store or from the ExpressVPN website. Once downloaded, the interface is simple and easy to use. You can click the connect button to connect to the fastest server or to search for a particular country. ExpressVPN has advanced encryption to ensure that your personal data is protected online and it is often ranked as one of the fastest VPNs on the market. Express VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and you can get the VPN for all of your devices for as little as $6.67/month when you purchase for a full year. This includes 3 months for free.

NordVPN

Our go-to for VPNs on our Chrome devices, NordVPN is one of the most recognized VPNs across the globe. In addition to its easy-to-use application, NordVPN offers enhanced protection thanks to its 5800 secure servers located in 59 countries. Even if NordVPN is a bit slower than ExpressVPN, its Chrome extension is light and very well designed.

With the NordVPN extension, you will enjoy all of the application’s benefits. In addition to encrypting data passing through Google Chrome, you will have access to websites blocked due to geo-restriction or network-related filtering. And most importantly, your security will be top-notch. The NordVPN Chrome VPN extension and its automatic blocking of the WebRTC module guarantee zero leakage of your IP address. Your anonymity will be assured no matter what and your ISP will not be able to trace you which is crucial in this day and age of identity theft.

Another added advantage of NordVPN is that it offers the CyberSec option. This feature allows you to block invasive advertisements and sites that may be dangerous. The CyberSec security feature prevents you from accessing malware-hosting sites and you will be able to enjoy the internet fully and without any fear! NordVPN doesn’t offer as much speed as Express VPN but you can buy NordVPN for nearly half the price. With a 2-year plan, you only pay $3.30/month and they’ll throw in three months for free.

Surfshark

Just like the Surfshark app, its paid extension for Google Chrome is very easy to use, even for beginners. With just two clicks, you can browse with complete anonymity, change your IP address, and unblock content that is not accessible by connecting to one of its servers. With more than 1000 servers in about 60 countries and has excellent speed performance as well as the ability to unblock Netflix.

The Surfshark extension on Chrome guarantees flawless privacy thanks to the provider’s no-logs policy, an essential element among all Virtual Private Network providers. From the extension, you can also activate the CleanWeb function, which takes care of getting rid of unwanted ads, blocking trackers, and malware. Combined with Kill Switch emergency blocking, you will be safe on Google Chrome, provided that Surfshark is enabled. This is very important if you happen to use public Wi-Fi on a regular basis. It is even more crucial if you travel for work and need to keep your online work safe from prying eyes that may attempt to access public internet services for personal gain. You can grab Surfshark for as little as $2.49/month when you sign up for the 2-year plan. That equates to roughly $60 for 24 months of safe, secure browsing.

