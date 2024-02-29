3 new ways to get helpful suggestions with Chrome

Searching the web can be incredibly efficient when you know precisely what you’re after. But what about those times when you need a little nudge to narrow down your search or find some new ideas? Chrome has you covered with three new smart features designed to boost your browsing inspiration.

Related search suggestions in the New Tab Page

If you’re signed into Chrome on your desktop, you’ll soon see a nice addition to your new tab page. When you start typing a query in the Google Search box, it will offer suggestions inspired by what other people are searching for in relation to your previous searches.

For example, if you searched for “Pulled Pork” earlier, your new tab page will show you related suggestions for other popular BBQ preparations like Brisket or smoked turkey. This can open the door to a vast array of new discoveries around topics you are already interested in finding more information on.

More images in search suggestions

When shopping, a picture can be worth a thousand words. Previously, Chrome’s address bar could show you images for specific products. Now, on Android and iOS, Chrome expands this capability for broader search terms.

Google gives the example of searching for a “bohemian table” even if you don’t have a particular one in mind. With these new features, Chrome will present you with a visual array of bohemian-inspired options to help deepen your search and present you with ideas you maybe hadn’t thought of before.

Offline or Incognito search suggestions

Additionally, in situations where a bad network connection leaves you cut off from information right when you need it, Chrome on Android and iOS can still provide improved on-device intelligence. You’ll now get search suggestions even if your network is weak. Plus, more helpful suggestions will appear even when you’re using Incognito mode.

Make sure to update your Chrome browser to try out these new Chrome updates today and with the help of these new features, you should enjoy inspired browsing that gets you to the information – and perhaps even some new discoveries – a whole lot faster.

