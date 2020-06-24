3-months of Disney+ returns to Chromebook Perks

2020 has been one of the most unusual years most of us have ever experienced and the second half will likely continue to look very different than the status quo. As online living becomes that norm and streaming service step in to take their share of the market, Disney is looking to grab a few more subscribers by giving eligible Chromebook owners three free months of Disney+. As with all the Chromebook perks, there are some caveats.

For new Disney+ subscribers only. Previous and current subscribers are not eligible. Promotional offer code is one-time use only and is non-transferable. Chromebook Perks

The promo is good for new subscribers only and must be claimed on an eligible Chrome OS device by heading to the link here. This is in addition to the already generous list of freebies that includes Doom & Doom II, Stardew Valley, a Google One subscription and more. It’s always good to be a Chromebook owner but it never hurts to have some extra perks and three months of Disney+ is certainly a good one to have. See more at Chromebook Perks.

Shop Chromebook Deals at Chrome Shop