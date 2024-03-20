The 256GB Pixel Tablet hits its lowest price ever

Google’s Pixel Tablet has dropped down to a seriously sweet price point, now making it a device to seriously consider if you’re plugged into the Android world. Right now, Best Buy has taken the 128GB Pixel Tablet down to match a previous best of $100 off but the larger storage option has dropped to its lowest price ever. If you are at all considering the Pixel Tablet, you won’t want to miss this deal on the 256GB option.

So, let’s talk numbers. The 128GB Pixel Tablet is down to a slick $399, that’s $100 off the standard MSRP of $499. But even better, the 256GB beast can be yours for a mere $449, a huge $150 off its usual price of $599. Honestly, that extra $50 for double the storage is a steal, especially since the Pixel Tablet lacks expandable microSD storage.

At this price, is it worth it? I would argue, yes. It’s the first Android tablet to use Google’s own Tensor G2 chip. This translates directly into fast app launches, decent gaming, and a great streaming experience. Plus, the battery will keep you going all day long.

Now, here’s what really sets the Pixel Tablet apart: the included charging speaker dock that sounds great! Simply drop the tablet on the dock for a wire-free charge and get a Nest Hub-like experience. But it’s more than that! While charging, the tablet transforms into a smart home hub. This makes it ideal for the kitchen – watch videos, pull up recipes, and more on that vibrant 11-inch display. I’m still waiting on a few updates to the Pixel Tablet like Look and Talk, Tap to Cast, and Quick Gestures but at this price, you can forgive some of the software omissions.

Don’t get me wrong, there are cheaper Android tablets out there, but this deal brings a serious level of quality, performance, and unique features you won’t find elsewhere. This tablet isn’t perfect but it’s great for those who want a premium Android tablet. I’m also hopeful that Google will eventually bring the new Gemini voice assistant to the Pixel Tablet at some point, maybe after they finish porting over everything from the Google Assistant, which would make this tablet phenomenal. Overall, it’s a solid tablet for anyone invested in the Google ecosystem, and with this steep discount on the larger 256GB model, it’s an easy recommendation!