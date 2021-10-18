200,000 YouTube subscribers: a quick thank you [VIDEO]

Well, we finally made it: 200,000 YouTube subscribers! With the extended giveaway we put together to celebrate this whole thing, it felt like a long road. But it’s been really awesome to get to give so much stuff away as we’ve neared this milestone and I have to say, without you guys watching, commenting, subscribing and liking our videos, nothing we do would really be possible. So first, before anything else: thank you. Thanks for watching. Thanks for subscribing. Thanks for sharing. Thanks for being here and helping to make this YouTube channel, this website, this thing we do all possible.

And we want to thank MediaTek as well. Along the way, we’ve made it quite clear that MediaTek was the partner who helped make the giveaways happen. Having a partner like them has been just fantastic and getting to introduce many of you to this company and the sheer volume of products they are involved with has been really cool, too.

While there are a massive number of tech devices powered by MediaTek, it’s the Chromebooks we’re most interested in. There are quite a few out there already – like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet – that you’re likely already familiar with. But new Chromebooks are coming with both the Kompanio 820 series and the more-powerful Kompanio 1200 series that we really, really can’t wait to get our hands on. These Chromebooks will feature ARM-powered chips built from the ground up for Chrome OS, and we’re incredibly excited to see what that means in real-world use.

Finally, we wanted to announce the winner of the final, grand prize for this On the Run to 200K giveaway. The winner has already been selected, contacted and verified and with this final giveaway, the Run to 200K officially comes to a close as we award the winner – Gary J. from Arizona – with a brand-new Lenovo Chromebook Duet, a Logitech K580 Keyboard, M355 Mouse, and Penoval USI pen. Gary’s winning entry came from a subscription to us over on YouTube, and though there were many ways to enter, it seems fitting that a YouTube subscription would be the actual winning entry.

Again, I can’t say thanks enough for all of your support over the years and we want everyone to know that even though the run to 200K is over, we feel like we’re just getting started and we look forward to tons more content and lots of giveaways and milestones to come.