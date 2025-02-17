$200 off the awesome Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is today’s best deal

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

In case you haven’t seen it just yet, our daily Chromebook deal post is absolutely littered with great savings across a whopping 14 devices today. There’s a bit of something for everyone over there, and many great deals from last week stuck around for the holiday; but I have to admit I have a favorite that just showed up this morning.

It’s no surprise around here that I love the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE. As an iterative follow-up to the original 516 GE, the Plus model takes all the great stuff from the first attempt and just makes it all a bit better.

Versus the original, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE adds more brightness to the fun RGB keyboard, more volume and fullness to the upward-firing speakers, an updated Core 5-120U processor, and a bit more sharpness in the 1080p camera up top. They are small tweaks to an already-working formula, and the end result is a fantastic all-around Chromebook.

The features I really loved about the original all say put, too; including the amazing 16-inch QHD 16:10 120Hz screen that hits 350 nits of brightness, the excellent keyboard, the huge OceanGlass trackpad, the overall rigidity of the chassis and the impossible-feeling 3.75 pound weight.

When you mix in the great features from the original along with the iterations, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is just an all-around beast of a Chromebook; and you can snag one right now for $200 off. That brings the asking price down to just $449, and for that price, you simply cannot miss.

Buy the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE at Best Buy

I’ve loved this Chromebook and its predecessor since the fall of 2022, and even as I type this post on the original 516 GE, I continue to place it as one of the top Chromebook choices on the market if you want a device that doesn’t weigh you down, gives you ample space to work on the go, has a magnificent screen, and comes with plenty of power to get you through any task.

With this being part of Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale, however, I have no idea if it will be here tomorrow. There were a lot of great deals from last week that hung out until today, but I fear many will disappear tomorrow. Don’t miss your shot to score an absolutely impressive device for $200 off while you can.





