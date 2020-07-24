Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

Google Store Daily Special: $20 off a Nest Mini 2-pack

Google Store Daily Special: $20 off a Nest Mini 2-pack

Google seems content in holding back with any and all new hardware releases and instead, the Google Store is continuing to push discounts on bundles of Nest products. While we wait for the next Nest speaker, you can grab a deal on a pair of the Nest Mini smart speakers. While this isn’t the best discount we’ve seen on the Google Home Mini refresh, it is the best deal going at the moment. The best part of this deal is the fact that the Nest Mini does offer significant audio quality improvements over its predecessor.

I take that back. The best part about this deal is watching Fred Armisen deal with the daily struggles of the average household and then quickly drowning out the chaos with an interesting playlist. Even you aren’t in the market for a new smart speaker, the video is good for a laugh and it won’t cost you a dime. You can find the Daily Special from the Google Store at the link below. Don’t forget, you can still score the past deals. Just check out the Daily Specials here.

$20 off a Nest Mini 2-pack

