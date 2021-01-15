Some Nest Aware subscribers haven’t been charged for months, but that’s catching up to them

First-generation Nest Aware subscribers may have noticed that they weren’t charged this month. In fact, they will likely notice that their billing statement doesn’t reflect a Nest charge since November of 2020! That’s because the company had an internal error that accidentally let users off of the hook while letting them retain their service. Now, it’s been fixed, and charges are incoming.

For those unaware, the first generation Nest Aware subscription consisted of a per camera cost that would give you 24/7 recording history. This past year, Google revamped the service to give all of the Nest cameras in your home the same features for just one cost instead. For those of you who have upgraded to this new subscription model, you are unaffected by today’s goof up. If you were grandfathered into the old pricing structure or chose not to upgrade for any reason, you may want to perk up and hear this.

Google states in an email that went out today that users weren’t charged during several weeks in November and December of 2020 due to a processing error. If your monthly or annual renewal date fell anywhere within that time frame, you will be charged the relevant monthly or yearly subscription amount in the coming weeks. They state that you may see this charge in addition to any regular subscription charges. So in other words, you ain’t getting off scot-free despite the error being their fault.

While it would probably be easy for Nest to shoulder this cost to make up for the problem, they are still providing users with a service and deserve to be compensated – it’s just unfortunate that this occurred in the first place. What do you think about all of this? We’d love to discuss it with you in the comments. Are you still using the old Nest Aware subscription service or have you upgraded? If you are, what is your opinion of being charged two subscription costs at once to make up for the mistake? Does it affect your budgeting structure at all?