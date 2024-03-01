2 Years Free Ink!

$150 off the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is still going against all odds

To say the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is without doubt one of the most popular Chromebooks is really a massive understatement. No matter how often this Chromebook tablet goes on sale, each time those discounts return, we see a flood of users jump at the opportunity to get a good deal on this very capable, very attractive detachable Chromebook.

Over two weeks ago, the Duet 5 once again went on sale and like we always do, we put out a post about it. In the end, we want to keep you up to date and informed when the time comes for you to make a purchase decision. In that post – as I usually do – I warned that the deal likely wouldn’t last through the weekend. In one way I was right, and in another I was wrong.

As that discount left Best Buy, it was just as quickly picked up by Lenovo and the Duet 5 at $349 was still available at their site. And once again, expecting this to be short-lived like it normally is, I told potential buyers to sit up and take notice because this $150 discount was likely to evaporate before long. And to be fair, it had been over a month since we’d seen even a tiny markdown on this device at that point.

Still going strong

Yet here we are, March 1st and headed into a weekend where I’d suspect the deals that are currently available will stay put. And that means you can save $150 on the Duet 5 still, regardless of whether you shop at Best Buy or Lenovo.

For this device, though it has been discounted plenty of times in the past, we’re looking at a bit of an anomaly. The future-casting part of me wonders if this isn’t a telling sign that a new, current-gen Chromebook tablet is on the way. We know there are new Chromebook tablets on the way with MediaTek MT8188 internals inside, and we know there’s a high likelihood that Lenovo is behind at least one of them.

So, might this be a non-official clearance of the very-popular Duet 5 ahead of a new product launch? Could be, but I also wonder if this could be the beginning of Lenovo offering this Chromebook at a discount for the forseeable future in the lead up to a full announcement of whatever they have planned next. If I were them, I’d keep the Duet 5 around at a discount for a while if their newer tablet ends up as a Chromebook Plus model. There’s enough distinction there to have both in play, I think.

Either way, all of this comes down to the fact that there’s a long-standing deal on the Duet 5 that gets you an amazing tablet, OLED screen, eternal battery life, solid performance, and the keyboard all in the box for just $349 right now. How long it will continue to go on is beyond me, but it’s a fantastic deal that makes the best overall Chromebook tablet a device that is incredibly easy to recommend.

