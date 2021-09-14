Ballin’ on a budget: Grab an 11th Gen Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook for $299

Looking for a new Chromebook that looks and feels like a flagship but doesn’t cost premium money? Today is your lucky day. Best Buy carries a low-end model of the popular Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook that features enough bells and whistles to consider itself somewhere between the “Plus” and “Premium” tiers. It doesn’t have the backlit keyboard that you’ll find on the Core i3 model but other than that, it has the same screen, build quality, and ports as its more powerful counterpart, and today, you can score one on the cheap.

We don’t normally recommend this model as it is normally priced at around $420. For that much, you can get last year’s Core i3, 8GB/128GB model and that’s simply a better bargain. However, we’re always on the lookout for deals that bring value to you and offer up a device that’s worth the money you’re paying. This just happens to be one of those deals. The Pentium 7505 that powers this particular version of the Flex 5 Chromebook puts up Geekbench scores that are almost the same as the Core i3 in the same family. That makes this Chromebook a powerhouse that will handle anything a moderate user can throw at it. The only drawback is that the Pentium model only comes with 4GB of RAM but the 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs are ample enough to make up a lot of that difference. This Chromebook will also work with your favorite USI stylus.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook Pentium Specs

Chrome OS

11th Pentium Gold 7505

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

13.3″ FullHD IPS touch display @ 250 nits

720p webcam with privacy shade

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Wi-fi 6 & Bluetooth 5

USI compatible

AUE date June 2029

2-in-1 convertible form-factor

Androind and Linux app ready

As I said, $419 is a tough sell for this Chromebook when there are so many options out there that offer more RAM, a bigger CPU, and some extra features that only run five hundred to six hundred dollars. However, Best Buy has knocked $120 off of this Chromebook which brings the price down to $299, and that changes the entire narrative. If you want a well-built Chromebook that offers a lot of the latest features Chrome OS has to offer but you don’t have a $500 budget, this is the Chromebook you’re looking for. You get a premium-looking convertible with a good screen, great keyboard, and ports aplenty for very little cash and it doesn’t hurt that this device will get updates through June of 2029. Check it out at Best Buy.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook at Best Buy