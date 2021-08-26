[UPDATED] Yup, YouTube search on iOS is busted

If you’ve been using YouTube on iOS any time in the past couple of hours, you probably ended up here because you are experiencing some technical difficulties. Since roughly 5:30 PM EST, thousands of reports have been rolling into DownDetector, Twitter, and other sites stating that the search feature on YouTube for iOS is busted. Some users have reported playback issues but the majority of complaints simply state that the search feature returns blank pages or simply won’t load at all.

DownDetector

Just a few minutes ago, the TeamYouTube Twitter account acknowledged the problem and stated that the team is currently working on a fix.

We've received multiple reports of the YouTube app on iOS showing a blank page upon search attempt. Our team is aware of this issue and currently working on a fix – we'll keep you posted once we have more updates! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 26, 2021

For those not patient enough to wait, some users have reported some success with a temporary workaround. Obviously, you could just switch to YouTube on a non-iOS device but before you do that, you can give this a try. In the top-right of the YouTube app, click your profile picture and tap the “settings” tab. Enable the “Restricted Mode Filtering” and then disable it again. Individual mileage may vary but some users are having luck with this trick. This story is ongoing and we will update accordingly if and when the YouTube team shares more.

Update: TeamYouTube has stated that the issue has been resolved and users still experiencing a problem should restart the app.