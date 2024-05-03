YouTube TV Multiview is here for Android phones and tablets

In a bit of awkward timing with March Madness now all wrapped up, YouTube has decided that now is the time for YouTube TV’s Multiview feature to arrive on Android phones. While the NBA and NHL playoffs are heating up, this does feel like a bit of a missed opportunity, but it’s here either way! And if you have a phone with a screen large enough to take advantage of it, you can try it out for yourself.

YouTube TV’s Multiview lets YouTube TV subscribers watch up to four (mostly pre-made) live streams simultaneously. It debuted in 2023 on smart TVs and streaming devices, initially with a focus on sports channels. Now, the feature is becoming more flexible, with occasional options to build your own channel mix and even branching out to include non-sports streams.

After iOS devices received Multiview last month, Google promised an Android rollout as well, and they are now paying off that promise. 9to5 Google reports that users should see Multiview arrive in the YouTube TV app (version 8.17 or later), right away.

How to Use Multiview on Android

Update: Make sure your YouTube TV app is updated to version 8.17 or later. Find Multiview: Locate the Multiview options in your app’s Home tab. Choose Your Streams: Pick the streams you want to add to your split-screen. Select Audio: To select which stream has audio, just tap on that section of the grid. A white highlight will appear to show your active audio channel.

It’s all pretty straightforward, and as more event show up where you might need to follow a few different channels at once, it’s fun to know you will be able to do so from the convenience of your phone. While I don’t see myself using 4 screens at once on a smartphone very often, I’m sure it will come in handy at some point down the road. And if for no other reason, I’m just glad that Android has it since iOS got this feature first.

