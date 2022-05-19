YouTube rolls out Most Replayed, Single Loop, and more to its video player

On the heels of recapping at Google I/O all the AI-based features that YouTube gained over the past year, YouTube is now announcing even more improvements to the platform. These new features aim to make it easier for viewers to find and get to the content they are most interested in watching.

Among these improvements is a new graph that will appear above the red progress bar while seeking a video, highlighting which section of the video has been replayed the most. If the graph is high, that indicates that part of the video has been replayed often. Additionally, YouTube will be testing a new way for Premium members to skip to the parts of the video that are of interest to them. This will be a YouTube Labs feature announced on youtube.com/new once available.

You will also be able to put an individual video on endless repeat using the new Single Loop option. This feature was only possible on the desktop player before – unless it was part of a playlist – but now it is also available on mobile. This means you will be able to keep the same YouTube video playing on your phone for as long as you want.

Additionally, new Quick Action buttons will be added when using full-screen mode in the YouTube app, and a new side panel that will display information about the video. The Quick Action buttons will allow you to like, dislike, comment, share or add a video to a playlist, while the side panel will include the video description, video chapters, comments, etc.

Finally, YouTube will be expanding its Video Chapters feature (including the auto-generated ones) by enabling them on more devices such as Smart TVs and gaming consoles. These features will surely make for a richer YouTube experience for the viewers. Now, if only they could figure out how to curtail all that comment spam.