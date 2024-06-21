YouTube Music gets another fresh UI update on the web

YouTube Music has been on a roll lately, steadily improving its features and user interface. After making the miniplayer a permanent fixture, the web version of YouTube Music has just gotten a significant facelift for how it displays albums and playlists that looks far more like the tablet app version than before.

If you fire up music.youtube.com today, you’ll notice a much cleaner and more organized layout for albums and playlists. It now mirrors the elegant dual-column design that was first introduced for YouTube Music’s Android tablet app.

Now on the left, you get all the essential album details like artist, release date, track count, total duration, and even a snippet from Wikipedia (which you can expand for more info). You’ll also find the play/pause button, along with options to download, save to your library, share, and access an overflow menu. And now the right side is where your tracklist lives, presented in a clean, easy-to-read format.

old layout versus new layout

The whole experience feels a bit more vibrant as well, thanks to a blurred background that adds a touch of visual interest. It’s a small detail, but it goes a long way in making YouTube Music feel more modern and polished on the web.

This redesign really does maximize your screen space on the desktop, and the dual-column layout is perfect for larger screens, giving you a lot of information at a glance without feeling overwhelming or cramped.

This redesign is the latest in a string of welcome additions to YouTube Music. In recent updates, we’ve seen the Progressive Web App (PWA) gain offline download support, and the Now Playing UI was overhauled to match its mobile counterpart. Overall, the web version of YouTube Music is really taking shape these days, and we love it!

The updated layout should be rolling out today, but it seems like an account-level swap. While our main Chrome Unboxed account has the new setup, my personal account does not yet. If you haven’t received the new look, just be patient. It should arrive shortly.