You can pick up a half-price 10.1″ Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Lenovo has not one but two of the best ChromeOS tablets on the market in the new Snapdragon-powered Duet 3 and Duet 5. Both devices are built extremely well and offer a first-class ChromeOS tablet experience. Which one you prefer is really a matter of need and preference but let’s not forget that Lenovo began its domination in the Chromebook tablet space with the tiny little tablet that could which we all know as the original Chromebook Duet.

Like the new Duet 3, the original Duet Chromebook from Lenovo features a beautiful 10.1″ display, detachable keyboard, and a sleek, premium build. While neither of these devices will likely be a laptop replacement for most users, both models are great to carry as a companion device or simply a secondary, tablet-first Chromebook to use around the house. The new Duet 3 brings a lot of power to the party with its newer Snapdragon SoC but the OG MediaTek-powered Duet is still a handy device to have if the price is right.

At its retail price of $299, I would definitely point you in the direction of the late-model Duet 3 that goes for $379 MSRP. Both devices come with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage but the performance gains you get from the Snapdragon SoC are well worth the extra $79. That said, the OG Duet is currently half off at Best Buy which means that you can pick up this handy little premium-esque Chrome OS tablet for only $149. At that price, I can still recommend this tiny 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet with ease.

Whether it’s to throw in your backpack to take to the coffee shop or for the kiddos to get their Roblox on, the original Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a solid deal at this price. Again, I wouldn’t recommend this tablet to replace your primary work Chromebook but it’s great to have around and the detachable form factor makes it quite versatile. If you need more power or a larger display, one of the newer Duet tablets is where you should look. If you just want a handy, well-built tablet on the cheap, this is the Chromebook you’re looking for. Find the OG Lenovo Chromebook Duet and its siblings at the link below.