You can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for under $350 right now

It’s just that time of year, folks. Things are going on sale right and left, people are in a shopping sort of mood more than ever, and Chromebook price tags are dropping fast. We talk about deals all the time and while I don’t want to paint this one as the greatest deal of all time, I can most definitely say it is one of the best ones going right now.

Over at Best Buy, they currently have one of the best Chromebooks you can buy on sale for the silly price of $329. That’s a full $200 off the MSRP of this particular model, and that alone is worth taking a look at. While not the latest 2021 model of the excellent Spin 713, this 10th-gen Core i3 variant still comes with plenty of speed under the hood, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. More importantly, though, you still get the QHD 3:2 screen to feast your eyes upon.

Over the past couple years, the Spin 713 has been a go-to recommendation mainly because of the performance and screen quality. There’s just not much else out there quite like it. There are downsides, sure, but for $329, you won’t find a better display paired up with fast, competent internals. With USI compatibility, a backlit keyboard, and a convertible design, there’s just no way to go wrong with this Chromebook at this sort of price. But act fast. We never know how long these deals will stick around!

Buy the Acer Chromebook Spin at Best Buy