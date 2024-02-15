You can finally build your own multiview in YouTube TV

One of the best features of YouTube TV for sports fans is getting a serious upgrade. YouTube TV is finally giving you the power to build your own multiview. Having the ability to watch multiple games at once has one of my favorite features of YouTube TV but up until now, you’ve been limited to the preselected games. But no more! The YouTube TV team has taken to X to announce that you can finally build your own multiview for NBA League Pass and NCAA basketball games, watching up to 4 games of your choosing simultaneously on a single screen.

Multiview has leveled 🆙 Forget the scroll and build your own combos, with up to 4 pre-selected games.



✅ head to home

✅ click into the live game

✅ click "watch in multiview"

✅ click "build a multiview"



Enjoy the view! — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 14, 2024

Building your multiview stream looks to be very easy. Start by clicking into any live NBA or NCAA game, press down on your remote, click “Watch in Multiview” and then “Build a Multiview.” It’s as easy as that! If you’re wondering where you can enjoy multiview streams, YouTube says this feature is only available across smart TVs & streaming devices right now and is not availabe on the mobile app or in the browser.

advertisement

While not fully rolled out to all live sports, this update is a major step forward for fans on YouTube TV. But hopefully, other sports fans won’t have to wait long. YouTube says, “we hope to gradually bring this to more live sports over the next few months.”

advertisement

It’s been about a year since YouTube TV first started rolling out multiview and was something I used every Sunday during the NFL season so I’m excited to see this feature get expanded to more sports. And while I’m not that interested in NBA League Pass, I can’t wait to use this feature during the NCAA basketball tournament that is right around the corner.

Newsletter Signup