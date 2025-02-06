Yes, the Samsung store offers those sweet carrier deals on the Galaxy S25

We’re now right on the doorstep of general availability for the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series of phones. Announced on January 22nd at the latest version of Samsung’s Unpacked, the 3 Galaxy S25 phones are leaning heavily into AI at every turn, even calling upon Google’s own Gemini to help make these phones as helpful as possible.

Rather than reinvent the wheel, Samsung has clearly settled on iteration for another year, and that can be a very good thing for those of you who’ve held onto your phones for the past few years. Complete overhauls in the smartphone arena can lead to frustrating bugs, issue-prone hardware defects, and aggravated customers. As the old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

So, if you are ready for an upgrade and aren’t looking to completely change things up, you’re in luck with the new S25 lineup. There are new processors, better screens, and beefed up cameras, but the general look and feel of these phones doesn’t stray too far from Samsung’s already-working formula. And upon looking into the options for pre-orders, I found something very interesting on Samsung’s website.

Carrier deals are all available on Samsung’s site

If you go to pre-order (or just order in a couple of days) one of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 phones over at Samsung.com, you’ll not only have Samsung’s different offers to choose from; you’ll have the ability to leverage carrier deals as well.

That’s right! For instance, when I was considering an upgrade to my Galaxy S23 Ultra, I hopped over to T-Mobile to see what crazy trade-in they were offering, and they didn’t disappoint. I can trade in my 2 year old S23 Ultra and get $1000 towards a new Galaxy S25 phones via monthly bill credits.

Frankly, it is this wild trade-in pattern that keeps me in new phones at T-Mobile. When big, new phones come out, they get pretty aggressive with their offers. Little did I know that those crazy trade in values could be applied right in Samsung’s own store!

And all 3 major carriers participate in this way, with US Cellular also joining in. So that means you can take advantage of any of the huge carrier offers while ordering from Samsung and still be able to add on Samsung Care if you choose. And to make things a bit sweeter, we actually have an exclusive $50 credit you can snag as well if you use any of the links on this page to order your new phone before end of day February 8th.

It’s a really awesome feature that Samsung is providing, here, and I love it. I’d never steer anyone away from going to a carrier store and sitting around for an hour or so waiting to get a new phone, but if you’d rather avoid all of that and simply order your new device and deal with the manufacturer directly, this is a great way to do so. And you can use the extra $50 to snag a case or charger while you’re at it.