Yep, Google is already at work on Pixel 11 and Pixel 10a

It seems like just yesterday we were finally getting our hands on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with their first-ever Tensor SoCs inside. And though it wasn’t that long ago that we welcomed the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL to the world, we’re already eagerly anticipating the Pixel 9a this summer and the Pixel 10 series in the early fall with its shiny new, fully in-house Tensor G5 chip.

But like all things tech-related, Google is clearly not resting on the latest successes of the Pixel lineup. And thanks to some insider intel from a source at Google, the folks over at Android Authority have uncovered code names for the 2026 Pixel phones, including not only the expected Pixel 11, but the Pixel 10a that should go with it that year.

Pixel 11 series

Following the animal-themed naming tradition, the Pixel 11 series is going with a bear theme this time around. Here are the models, code names, and internal model numbers of each:

Pixel 11: “cubs” or “4CS4”

“cubs” or “4CS4” Pixel 11 Pro: “grizzly” or “CGY4”

“grizzly” or “CGY4” Pixel 11 Pro XL: “kodiak” or “PKK4”

“kodiak” or “PKK4” Pixel 11 Pro Fold: “yogi” or “9YI4”

No real surprises here, but it’s good to see the XL and Fold variants sticking around not just for this year, but for the following year as well. Under the hood, we’re expecting the second version of the fully-in-house Tensor G6, codenamed “malibu.” While 2026 feels like a while away, leaked documents hint at some exciting possibilities for these devices.

Pixel 10a

While we’re still waiting for the Pixel 9a to drop, Google’s already plotting the 2026 Pixel 10a, code named “stallion” (or “STA5”). Though it is incredibly early for true details on the Pixel 10a, it seems Google might be at least considering sticking with the Samsung-designed Tensor G4 (which is in the Pixel 9 series) instead of the custom Tensor G5 that will accompany the Pixel 10 series.

You may be wondering why Google would deviate from its usual playbook of using the same chip across its flagship and mid-range models, but cost could be the culprit. The Tensor G5 is a beast of a chip, larger than even Apple’s A18 Pro. This undoubtedly drives up the price, and it’s possible Google’s waiting for the more cost-effective Tensor G6 before bringing a fully custom chip to the A-series.

All in all, this roadmap is encouraging for those of you who are Pixel fans. Much of it hinges on the performance Google hopes to achieve with the Tensor G5 and G6 as they bring their chip manufacturing far more in-house with TSMC. If these new, more-custom Tensor chips can increase speed, speed up connectivity, enhance battery life, and continue to provide a platform for Google’s AI aspirations, the next few Pixel releases could be very exciting. But there’s a lot of waiting between now and then.