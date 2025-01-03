Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Watch your favorite teams this weekend with NFL Sunday Ticket for just $4.99

As a final treat for the last week of the NFL regular season, I have some exciting news for all you football fans out there. NFL Sunday Ticket has dropped their price to just $4.99 for the final week of the regular season! That’s right, for a measly five bucks, you can watch every single game of Week 18!

This is an incredible deal, especially if you’re a fan of a team that’s not playing in your local market. With NFL Sunday Ticket, you can drop $5 and watch any game you choose this weekend. And you can add them to your DVR or watch up to 4 games at once as well.

So how do you take advantage of this offer? It’s super simple! Just sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. You can do this either as a standalone subscription or as part of your YouTube TV package.  And once you’re signed up, you’ll have access to every single NFL game for this final week from your streaming device, laptop, or phone.

It’s almost playoff time, but if you’ve been holding out on NFL Sunday Ticket all season, this is also a great way to just try out the service and see if it might be a good fit for you next year. With all the playoff games happening in prime time on standard network channels, you won’t need Sunday Ticket after this weekend. But I can’t think of many better uses of a $5 bill than this, so if you haven’t already, go snap this deal up!

GET NFL Sunday Ticket for $4.99

