Unboxing the new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 [VIDEO]

The 2024 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is the latest iteration in Acer’s popular line of high-end convertible Chromebooks, and after spending a few minutes with it on this unboxing, it’s an update that is better than I expected it to be. While it may seem like a minor iteration on the surface, a closer look reveals significant refinements (specifically in the chassis) that really enhance the overall user experience.

New for the Chromebook Plus model

The first thing I noticed was the redesigned chassis. The sharp corners of the previous model have been replaced with rounded ones, making it much more comfortable to hold as a tablet. The boxier sides also contribute to a more seamless transition between clamshell and tablet modes. It’s a subtlety I definitely missed at the event in New York in May, and I’m very glad to see.

The rest of the build will be familiar to anyone who’s handled a Spin 714 in the past, and that’s a good thing. With an aluminum lid and base plate, this Chromebook is sturdy and handsome on the desk. Acer also brought back the chamfered edging on the lid and even though it is a convertible, the lauded one-finger open is here as well.

Inside, Acer has repositioned the speakers, moving them from a top-firing bar to the left and right sides of the keyboard. This change has freed up space for a much larger trackpad, a welcome improvement for productivity and navigation. The new speaker placement also provides better stereo separation, though I don’t hear too much difference in overall audio quality.

The Quad HD camera is still here and still looks fantastic, delivering sharp and clear video for video calls or even a quick selfie. The keyboard and trackpad feel right on par with previous Spin 714 models as well, and that is only meant as a compliment. With a great keyframe, smooth trackpad surface, and backlighting on the keys, I already like what I’m seeing on that front.

On the inside, Acer’s really stuck with what has worked in the past, including 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of NVMe storage, and the Intel Core Ultra 5-125U processor. Quick translation: it’s really fast and high-performance all around. The screen also retains the same 14-inch 16:10 (1920×1200) layout at 340+ nits of brightness. Again, a fantastic part of the equation to leave untouched.

Overall, the 2023 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a refined and well-rounded device that builds upon the strengths of its predecessors. The improvements to the chassis, speaker placement, and specs are all worth the upgrade from last year’s model as long as the prices are similar.

While I like everything Acer changed in this version, you also can’t argue with a $200 price difference when it is there. When this one is $699 and the 13th-gen model is $469.99 (like it is as I’m writing this), you have to really love those rounded corners for it to make sense. But we’ve already seen some solid deals on this new model, so just be patient. They’ll return, and you’ll be very, very happy with this Chromebook whether you get it on sale or not.

