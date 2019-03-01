U.K. Friends, Save £200 On A Google Home Max

Since its launch in 2016, the Google Home lineup has expanded to provide devices that can fit most anyone’s needs. With the addition of third-party speakers from makers such as Harmon, Sony, LG, B&O and even Best Buy, options aren’t hard to come by and selection really boils down to quality versus price.

While some can argue that there are premium offerings that sound better than the Google Home Max, you’ll find just as many who would say otherwise. We have a plethora of speakers around the office, Assistant-enable and not, and the Max is still our go-to for daily listening as well as when we need to blast some tunes at a venue.

All things considered, the only really drawback of the Google Home Max is the hefty price tag. $399 is a good chunk of change for a smart-speaker regardless the branding.

For those of you living across the pond in the wonderful United Kingdom, Google has a deal that will not only satisfy the audiophile in you but save you a ton in the process.

Exclusively at the Google Store UK, you can get the Google Home Max for the ridiculously low price of £199. That’s a 50% savings, give or take a few pence. You can choose between Chalk or Charcoal and shipping is free.

For a closer look at the Max, check out Robby’s full review:

The sale only lasts through March 5th so don’t miss out. If you’re here in the states, you can snag a Home Max for $349. Not a bad price but man, can we get 50% off?