Two of my favorite ultra-affordable Chromebooks are on sale

If any company out there has really figured out the affordable Chromebook equation, it’s Lenovo. Think about it for a second. They have the high-quality-yet-reasonable tablets in the Duet family of devices. They have the Flex 5 line that has always been priced below similarly-spec’d devices. And they have the Flex 3i and Slim 3 that are both incredible Chromebooks at wildly low prices on any given day.

And on days like today, those last two devices I mentioned are both $120 off, making each a ridiculous deal that anyone looking for a solid, affordable Chromebook should check out. They are different in quite a few ways, but right now you can get the Flex 3i for just $229 and the Slim 3 for only $199.

And neither device is flimsy or cheap feeling, either. In fact, they are both sturdy, well-made, and attractive, too. Though both have all-plastic chassis, the lines are great, the feel in the hand is solid, and both of these Chromebooks have great screens that we don’t generally see in this sort of price range.

The Slim 3 is a more-standard 16:9, 14-inch IPS touchscreen that is punchy, vibrant, and makes content look great. The Flex 3i leans into its convertible nature with a 12.2-inch 16:10 screen that feels a bit more comfy in tablet mode. Both screens hit 300 nits of brightness, are full HD, and look amazing.

If you are after a bit more performance, the Intel N100 processor in the Flex 3i is the way to go, but if battery life is what you are after, the Slim 3’s Kompanio 520 can get you through a day or two with it’s 12+ hours of use on a single charge. Both are equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and have microSD card slots for expansion if you need more space.

Either way you go, here, you’re getting a great device at a pretty crazy price. Personally, I lean towards the Flex 3i, but I do really enjoy using the Slim 3 as well. You can’t go wrong, but don’t sit on this one too long. The Slim 3 deal just randomly appeared today, so there’s no telling when they’ll pull these deals down. Don’t miss out!

