This Pixel notification history trick is new to me and one I’ll use often

While I feel quite well versed in getting around a Chromebook, I have to admit that I’m regularly surprised by things I can do easily and efficiently on Android that I had no knowledge of prior.

One of these things is Android’s notification history, a lifesaver if you’ve ever accidentally swiped away a notification or seen something interesting that disappeared before you could tap on it. Thankfully, Google Pixel devices have a clever shortcut to this feature that makes it far more accessible, and it’s something I’ll be using on a daily basis now that I’ve been made aware of it (thanks to a post over at 9to5 Google).

Yes, you can view your notification history on Android

While I should have known this was a thing before now, it had slipped my mind pretty much entirely until today. Introduced a few years back, notification history is simply a log of all your notifications, even those you’ve dismissed. It’s obviously useful if you’re prone to swiping away notifications without reading them or if you want to revisit something you saw earlier but can’t remember what it was.

While some phone makers bury this feature deep within their settings menus, Google keeps it relatively accessible on Pixel phones. Usually, you’ll see a “history” shortcut at the bottom of your notification shade when the feature is turned on (go to Settings > Notifications > Notification history to enable it) and you have unread notifications. But what happens when you’ve cleared all your notifications and that handy little button disappears?

The Pixel notifications history shortcut

This is where the Pixel’s secret shortcut comes in. Even when your notification shade is empty, you can still access your notification history with a simple tap. Just hit the “No notifications” text in the middle of your cleared out notifications panel and you’ll be instantly transported to your notification history.

There’s no indication in the software that this tappable shortcut exists, making it a true hidden gem. Many Pixel users are completely unaware of it, but once you discover it, it’s a game-changer. No more digging through settings menus to find your notification history — just a quick tap and you’re there.

So, the next time you’re looking for a notification you accidentally dismissed, remember this hidden shortcut. It’s a small-but-mighty tool that can make a big difference in how you get to those dismissed notifications next time around; and a bit of a reflection of how Google goes about tailoring software to be useful for the user. If you aren’t a Pixel user, this likely isn’t too helpful for you, but maybe it’s a sign that you may be ready to consider a switch.