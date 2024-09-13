This is the first deal on the excellent ASUS CX54 Chromebook Plus

It’s always a special day when a new-ish Chromebook finally gets its first deal price. While today’s discount on one of the best Chromebooks ever made is not an astonishing reduction in overall price, it’s indicative that this excellent ChromeOS option might finally start seeing regularly-reduced prices moving into the far more competitive holiday shopping season. And that’s great news all around!

The ASUS CX54 Chromebook Plus is far from what we’d consider “new” to the market, but it’s journey to general availability was a bit strange. We first got hands-on with it back in December of 2023, expected it to be at CES 2024, and were generally let down when that event came and went without as much as a whisper from ASUS about it.

Not until the spring Chromebook event in New York did we actually see this Chromebook get fully and officially announced and become somewhat available. It was able to be bought on and off again for a while over the summer from ASUS’ site until it became fully available at Best Buy in early August.

The announced price tag of $699 was exciting enough when you consider all that is on offer, here. We’re looking at an all-aluminum chassis that is firm and confident, a QHD 16:10 120Hz screen that hits 500 nits of brightness, a fantastic backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, huge port selection, the Intel Core 5 Ultra, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s an impressive overall package for $699.

But now it’s $50 off, bringing the asking price down below $699 for the first time since general availability. Sure, it’s not a massive reduction, but it just feels like a cherry on top of this already-excellent deal. A few years back, a Chromebook this well outfitted would have pushed into the $999 range easily. To get all of these features for $699 is pretty stellar, and to now get it all for just $649 is unheard of. Don’t miss it!