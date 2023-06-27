This Google Home-compatible 2K Smart Camera system is $200 off today only

If you live in the Google ecosystem like we do, chances are decent that you own or have considered purchasing a Nest Camera or other Nest Smart home device. There are some distinct advantages to buying a Nest-branded smart home system. Most notably, you can subscribe to Nest Aware and link all of your cameras to the 24/7 monitoring service. That said, you aren’t limited to just Nest products if you just want to set up your smart home and control it with the Google Home App.

There are a ton of “Works with Google” smart cameras out there on the market. Some great and some, not so much but whatever your budget, you can get a wireless smart camera system set up in and around you home in just a few hours or even less. For the budget-minded, I’ve always pointed to Blurams. They make a variety of indoor and outdoor smart cams that, for the very affordable price, work quite well. If you’re looking for a premium smart camera setup and you don’t want to go with Google’s Nest devices, there’s one name that’s always at or near the top of the list for many tech reviewers and that name is Arlo.

Arlo makes premium smart cameras and offers it’s own monitoring platform similar to Nest Aware. One of the many great things about Arlo is that their cameras integrate with the Google Home App, Alex and IFTTT. The latest outdoor camera from Arlo, the 5S 2K is a sleek, weather-resistant smart camera with color night vision, 2-way audio communications. 160-degree view and a 12x digital zoom. Unlike many smart home devices, the Arlo cameras support 2.4 and 5 GHz networks for seamless connection to your home router.

You can set up geofencing with Arlo cameras as well as set object detection for things like packages, people, vehicles and animals. These cameras are premium and the come with a premium price tag but you get what you pay for and the countless stellar reviews of Alro’s many devices all but prop up those hefty price tags. Today, however, you can pick up some of these great Home-compatible smart cameras and save a whopping $200.

The bundle includes three Alro Pro 5S 2K cameras, four(4) removable, rechargeable batteries, a dual charging base and a handy yard sign if you’d like to let the neighborhood kids know that you’re watching. Purchased separately, these three cameras and accessories would run you $1,000. The 3-pack bundle normally sells for $699 at Best Buy but you can score the package right now for only $499 as long as you’re okay with white as the black version is still full pop. For reference, three outdoor wireless Google Nest Cameras will run you around $466 with the current sale that’s happening but you won’t get a spare battery and you have to take them down to charge them as the batteries aren’t removable. This is a Deal of the Day which means that it’s gone tomorrow so act now if you’ve been eyeing a new Arlo smart camera or three.