This convertible Chromebook with a great screen for $229 is silly

It’s been nearly a month since a deal like this showed up, and last time it wasn’t quite this good. The Lenovo Flex 3i has been a Chromebook I’ve been happy to recommend whether on or off sale for well over a year at this point, and it is still a device I think most buyers would be thrilled with even at its normal $349 price tag.

But today, it is not just $100 off like we see quite often: it is $120 off, and down to a ludicrous $229. And I can promise you that if you pick one of these up and are looking for a solid, fun to use Chromebook in the sub $300 range, you’re going to absolutely love it.

advertisement

I said it in my review a year ago and still stand by it: this device is an extraordinary value. All day, every day, the standard price of $349 always feels like a great deal. With a 12.2-inch IPS screen that is 1080p and hits 300 nits of brightness, you’re getting a screen that outclasses nearly every laptop (not just Chromebook) in this price range.

But it’s more than that. The convertible chassis is all-plastic, but feels great and is sturdy. The size makes using it in tablet mode actually reasonable, and the internals – the Intel N100 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage – make this one a device you can actually get some work done with as well. Add in a good keyboard and decent trackpad and you have the makings of a versatile, useful Chromebook for very little money.

advertisement

Where we normally see sub-par build and bad screens on devices that are priced this low, that’s simply not the case with the Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook, and when it drops by a staggering $120, the time is now to take advantage of it. If you are looking for a super-affordable, highly-capable Chromebook, you’ve found it.