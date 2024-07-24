This 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 deal matches its lowest-ever price

While we are very, very excited about this fall’s potential for new Chromebook hardware (including at least one, new, more-powerful tablet), that doesn’t mean the current crop of Chromebooks isn’t worth your consideration.

Quite the contrary, actually, as we continue to see more and more great Chromebook deals on hardware that has no business selling for so little. Today is no exception as we have one of the best overall Chromebook tablets ever made on sale for a ridiculously low price.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 (8GB) for $289.99

Only once before have we seen the excellent Duet 3 (8GB) go on sale for this low of a price, and it didn’t last long back then. I’d expect the same thing to happen this time around, so if you listen to what I have to say about this mighty little tablet and think it could be the right fit for you, I’d not waste much time snapping one up.

When I reviewed this 11-inch tablet originally, I had (and still have) the 4GB model. While that didn’t hamper performance too much, I felt it from time to time. Comparing it with the Duet 5’s similar specs and 8GB of RAM, I always felt the Duet 5 was a tad bit more capable for my daily workflow.

Still, as a tablet first, I always preferred the Duet 3 due to the size of the screen, the overall weight, and the 16:10 screen ratio. All those things make this a far better tablet whereas I think the Duet 5 is a better desktop companion first, tablet second.

But now, with the 8GB version having been around for quite some time and now on sale for just $289.99, I’d say for most people looking for a detachable Chromebook that they can really leverage in tablet mode, the Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM is undoubtedly the way to go. It’s simply feels more like a standard tablet than the Duet 5 in my opinion.

And if that sounds like something you might want to consider, now is absolutely the time to go for it. At sub-$300, this thing offers so much. The build is great, the included keyboard case is A+, the performance is solid and the screen is bright and gorgeous. For $289.99, you can’t find a nicer overall Chromebook right now, but I can guarantee it won’t last. Don’t miss it!