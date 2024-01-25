This 15.6-inch HP Chromebook is worth far more than the $299.99 asking price

A few months back, I felt like I was having to make the constant distinction between Chromebook and Chromebook Plus, branded and non-branded, new versus old. Nearly 4 months into the Chromebook Plus cycle of devices, however, some of that is finally going by the wayside. The somewhat-unfortunate Chromebook models that are the previous dopplegangers to their Chromebook Plus-branded siblings are slowly fading away as time goes on.

And most of that is thanks to clearance sales that have pushed those previous models off the shelves in favor of the newer, Chromebook Plus-branded models. We knew it would happen, of course, but it’s actually gone a bit smoother and quicker than we originally thought it would.

Taking advantage of the transition

But that doesn’t mean all of the older models are gone. There are still a few that pop up from time to time, and today is one of those days. Right now over at Best Buy, the predecessor to the HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus (The HP 15.6-inch Chromebook) is back on clearance once again, and this may just be the final time around.

Make no mistake: this is the same device as the Chromebook Plus model except for the branding on the lid. Apart from that, you still get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS screen, 1080p webcam, 12th-gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a numeric keypad, and solid build quality. For $299.99, you can’t really go wrong here if you are in the market for a larger Chromebook.

And don’t let the non-Chromebook Plus branding scare you away. This is the same device you’d get if you bought the new one (at $499, mind you) and it is a soft-branded Chromebook Plus as well. So that means you get all the same features as the new, branded hardware regardless of what’s on the lid. It’s a win-win, but with this being one of the last of its kind, it could go quickly. Don’t miss it.

