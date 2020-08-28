Think fast, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet is back in stock

From the look of it, Chromebook inventory is dismal and it doesn’t look like it will get better any time soon. HP recently reported an all-time quarterly record in PC sales and that growth was partially bolstered by a boost in Chromebooks shipments. The work/learn from home movement has hit large and small PC-makers alike and currently, there is an estimated Chromebook shortage of nearly 5 million units that are needed to equip students and workers. Everywhere you look, Chromebooks are back-ordered, sold out or “coming soon” but that’s no help to those who need a device and need it today.

Thankfully, one of the most popular and most versatile devices to hit the market in 2020 is back in stock at Best Buy but you can guarantee it won’t be there for long. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet isn’t the most powerful device on the market but what it does offer is a resume full of premium features and a price tag that’s outright one of the best deals around. Lenovo quickly sold out of the 64GB variant and Walmart has listed the same model sporadically but you can only pick it up in-store at the moment. The only other option is to grab it from Amazon and pay $100 or more over the suggested retail price of $250-$280. Best Buy, however, has a store-exclusive 128GB model that’s only $299 which makes it the better bargain an you can have the unassuming 2-in-1 shipped to your local store and in your hands as early as next week. Check out the Lenovo Chromebook Duet from Best Buy at the link below but don’t dilly dally. We’ve seen this model and many others sell out within hours and who knows when it will return this time around.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy