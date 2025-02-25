The wildly-popular Lenovo Legion Tab 3 is selling well and staying in stock

The ongoing story of the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 has been pretty fascinating. This new tablet isn’t a breakthrough in any real way and it doesn’t do much that hasn’t been done before; but its combination of size and power are something the market simply hasn’t seen in the US for a very, very long time.

It feels like yesterday, but it was actually well over a decade ago that many of us had Nexus 7 fever. These two tablets, released in 2012 and 2013 were wildly popular, affordable, and plenty powerful for all the things you’d have wanted to use them for back then.

For whatever reason, tablets began skewing larger over the course of the last 10 years. I largely blame Apple and the standard-sized iPad for this, but to be fair, they’ve continued making a solid iPad Mini for many years at this point. Though its never quiet in the “pro” category as far as hardware is concerned, the iPad Mini has been a great, smaller tablet that’s hung around for years.

On the Android side, however, the flagship power has been completely reserved for larger screens. Seriously, go out and try to buy an 8-inch tablet that can play the latest games at the highest settings. Spoiler alert, you won’t find one out there. And that’s precisely where this new Legion Tab Gen 3 is thriving.

Stock issues are resolving

Clearly, there’s been a bit of pent-up demand, and the Legion Tab Gen 3 is filling that gap in the market. Well, sort of. When it first showed up after CES 2025, it sold out in a couple days. Then, after a couple weeks, it reappeared only to be sold out once again in a couple of days.

But as of February 19th, the Legion Tab is back in stock and has stayed put ever since. For a device that sells out quickly, 7 days of availability feels like a real win. And it doesn’t seem that it is staying around because no one is buying it. According to Lenovo’s site, 38 were sold in the past 24 hours.

For Lenovo, the moderately popular devices usually show that they’ve been added to someone’s cart “over 100+ times recently.” That’s a bit vague, but that language can be used to showcase a decently popular device. For the big sellers, they all list the number actually sold in the past 24 hours, and the Legion Tab Gen 3 is holding its own with Lenovo’s most popular devices in that regard.

So, it would seem inventory has stabilized, and that people are still going pretty wild for this small, mighty new tablet. We’ve been promised a review sample, so I’m patiently waiting for one to arrive at some point now that supply has met demand. And I can’t wait to review this one for you all. Sure, it’s not a Chromebook, but it is a device I think could slot very well between a larger Chromebook and your current smartphone. And it seems I’m not alone in thinking so.