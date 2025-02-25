The Pixel Phone app gets a few useful UI changes in latest update

Google has released a blog post detailing the latest updates to the Pixel Call Assist features, while also confirming the rollout of a redesigned call UI and new filters in the Recents view. These changes are simple but are intended to streamline the call experience and provide users with more efficient tools for managing their calls.

One of the most notable changes that you might notice is the redesigned call interface. Previously, accessing features like Call Notes and Audio Emoji on Pixel phones required navigating through a “More” button. Now, Google has implemented a more intuitive approach, displaying large, easily accessible pills for Call Assist and Audio Emoji directly above the main call control buttons. This simplified layout makes it quicker and easier for users to utilize these features during calls.

Tapping on the Call Assist pill reveals a sheet with a prominent card for “Call Notes: Live transcripts & summary of your call.” This feature, which began appearing for beta users in January, is now officially rolling out and Google even acknowledged the update in their blog post. As of right now, this updated UI appears to be exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, which are the only devices that support Call Notes.

In addition to the UI refresh, it looks like Google is also working on new filters in the Recents view to help users manage their call logs more effectively. These filters, presented as convenient buttons below the “Seach contacts” bar, allow users to quickly sort their call history by categories such as All, Missed, Contacts, Non-spam, and Spam. This feature, combined with a taller search bar, simplifies the process of finding specific calls and decluttering the call log. These Recents filters have been spotted by 9to5Google on non-Pixel devices running the Phone by Google app, specifically with beta version 162.

Beyond the UI and filter updates, Google’s blog post also highlighted other Call Assist features, including reverse phone number lookup, Direct My Call, Hold for Me, and Call Screen suggested replies. There’s also a section on using Live Caption to “read” incoming phone calls and respond via text. This accessibility feature allows users to type responses, which are then read aloud to the caller by the app. Users can even customize the voice used for these read-aloud responses in Live Caption settings. To enable this feature, users can navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Live Caption > Live Caption in calls.