The OnePlus 13 looks amazing and rolls out globally in January

Let’s face it; here in the US, there aren’t that many big, flagship Android phone launches. Outside of Google and Samsung, the only other phones I ever even remotely pay any attention to are those from OnePlus. Though not the disrupter they once were, each new iteration of their main-line phone is always worth keeping an eye on. While the OnePlus 13 has already made its debut in China, the global launch wasn’t clarified.

But that has been rectified as OnePlus has now confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be making its way to the rest of the world in January 2025. Additionally, we also got a glimpse of the color options as well: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. Sadly, if you’re a fan of OnePlus’ signature green hue, it seems the company is ditching the green for this generation of flagships.

In a welcome move, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will boast IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance for the global market. This is a significant step up, as some previous OnePlus phones have skipped an official IP rating to cut costs, despite likely being capable of meeting the requirements. Here’s a quick rundown of the specs on the existing OnePlus 13 to help you get your head around why we’re excited for this device:

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Display: 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 3168 x 1440 resolution

6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 3168 x 1440 resolution RAM: 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB

12GB, 16GB, or 24GB Storage: Up to 1TB

Up to 1TB Battery: A hefty 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging

A hefty 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging Charging: USB-C SuperVOOC wired, AirVOOC wireless, and reverse charging support

USB-C SuperVOOC wired, AirVOOC wireless, and reverse charging support Cameras: Front: 32MP, f/2.4 Rear: 50MP f/1.6 main sensor, 50MP 3x f/2.6 telephoto sensor, 50MP ultra-wide f/2.0 sensor

Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Other: Dual SIM support, IP69 rating, Android 15

Dual SIM support, IP69 rating, Android 15 Dimensions: 162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm

162.9mm x 76.5mm x 8.9mm Weight: 210g (leather), 213g (glass)

While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S25 series yet, it’s widely expected to arrive in Q1 2025, based on past release patterns. This sets the stage for an exciting showdown between the two main Android phone makers not named Google. If nothing else, OnePlus continues to deliver flagships that push the hardware barriers forward and usually do so at a bit of a discount. We’ll know soon enough if that holds up this time around.