The new Chromecast for Android Auto is making me really jealous

At Google I/O 2024, a pretty cool Android Auto announcement was made that is already making me a bit green with envy. Google Cast, the tech behind the Chromecast streaming devices, is making its way into cars equipped with Android Auto. This means you’ll soon be able to cast videos, apps, and more directly from your phone to your vehicle’s display.

While the initial list of compatible cars is limited to models like the Rivian R1T, R1S, Nissan Rogue, and Ford Explorer, it’s expected to grow rapidly. And that means those vehicles that have decent-sized screens on the dash will be able to behave just like an Android/Google TV box and allow for riders in the car to simply cast their media at will.

Why this will be really useful

I didn’t see it stated explicitly, but I’d doubt this feature will work unless the car is in park – at least for video. But there are countless times when you find yourself sitting in your vehicle waiting on something, and having the ability to quickly cast up some media has been something I’ve frequently wanted in my own ride.

A couple years back, I managed to find a Tesla Model Y in a solid price range and got it for a great deal. While I absolutely love it, I’ve wanted this newfound casting ability since I purchased it. That huge screen and frequent 10-15 minute Supercharger stops lend themselves to quick “have you seen this?” sorts of casting sessions.

Sure, the Tesla has YouTube baked in, but that’s just not the same experience as others being able to hop on the network and throw videos up on the display. There are even interactive games that use the Cast protocol to let everyone interact from their phone while casting the main game to the bigger screen: all stuff I’d love to do in my vehicle for sure.

Google didn’t share a hard timeline for this release, but those of you with Android Auto can look forward to casting media in the future. Again, it’s something as a Tesla owner that I deeply envy, so I hope there are lots of you out there that will get to take advantage when it rolls out.

