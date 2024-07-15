The new ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 hits an all-time low price of $349

It feels a bit surreal that we’ve now had nearly 2 months separating us from the last Chromebook event in New York City, but here we are. With minds now shifting back to the impending school year, we’re beginning to see some pretty insane deals on Chromebooks cropping up just in time for parents on the lookout for a great device for their kiddos.

And one of the many deals that showed up today (you can see them all in our daily Chromebook Deal’s post) is $150 off the new ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 that brings the asking price for this powerful device all the way down to $349. And for that sort of price, you are getting quite a bit of Chromebook on the cheap.

The latest version of ASUS’ CX34 stays pretty true to what we had in the first iteration, but bumps up a couple key specs along the way. Most notably, ASUS added touch input this time around, giving users a bit more flexibility (with apps and other productivity services) that was missing in the first edition of this striking Chromebook.

Second, the internals get a nice boost to a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U – up from a 12th-gen Core i3 the first time around. While not a super-massive upgrade, this chip will most definitely give users a bit more power under the hood and, when combined with the new touchscreen, provide a very nice overall bump in usability.

And all of that is now just $349! When you look at all you get in this Chromebook package and then take into consideration the very pleasing, striking all-white chassis, you have a device from ASUS that is an absolute no-brainer. But don’t miss out! It’s quite likely this deal will only last a few days.