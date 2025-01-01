The new Acer Chromebook Spin 312 is back in stock and back on sale

One of the surprising, new Chromebooks to show up late in 2024 was the Acer Chromebook Spin 312. With some pretty great specs, a good-looking, minimalist chassis, and an aggressive sale price right out of the gate, I was pretty impressed by this little powerhouse when it first showed up.

Acer is sending us one to actually try out, but based on the specs and Acer’s track record alone, I feel pretty confident in saying this Chromebook will likely be a great purchase when you can find it available. But here’s the thing: not long after it showed up out of nowhere, it went back up to full price – and at $449, I’m just not quite sure about it until I actually give it a test run.

There are lingering questions about this Chromebook for sure. For starters, we don’t know the brightness of the screen. When it isn’t mentioned, it usually means it is on the dim side. For now, we just don’t know. And why isn’t this one being marketed as Chromebook Plus? It meets every single spec, so I’m not sure what’s going on there, either. Speaking of those specs, here they are:

Intel® i3-N305

12.2″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass touchscreen

128GB storage

8GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 13 hours battery life

Backlit keyboard

2.65 lbs

11.02″ x 8.11″ x 0.70″

Antimicrobial solution

Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Bluetooth 5.2

1080p webcam

1x USB Type-C ports

2x USB Type-A ports

Full-size HDMI 1.4 port

Webcam shutter

It’s a solid-looking device, and being back down to $299, it’s a Chromebook with a 16:10 screen that could be a great fit for those looking for a bit more portability to add to their productivity. Think of it like the performance of the Lenovo Slim 3i with the form factor of the Lenovo Flex 3i. Again, assuming Acer’s track record for build quality holds up, that’s a potent combo for sure.

And at just $299, it’s a solid offering. But beware: this deal disappeared pretty quickly last time around, and we have no way of knowing when it will return once it does again. So if a smaller, more portable, more productive Chromebook sounds like a good fit for you, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 312 could be the one to pick up.

