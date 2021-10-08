The monster Core i7 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is now available for $1,049

Looking for one of the most powerful 2-in-1 Chromebooks you can buy? You’re in luck. ASUS has finally launched the Core i7 version of the company’s ultra-premium Chromebook Flip CX5400 and it’s actually priced to sell. To clarify, this is the more powerful iteration of the 14″ Core i5 model that Robby unboxed a few weeks ago and this thing offers just about everything a Chrome OS user could ever want. This Chromebook features a garaged USI stylus, 300 nit display, convertible form-factor, and 11th Gen internals that can chew through absolutely anything. The only thing ASUS omitted is the fingerprint sensor found on the clamshell Chromebook CX9. That would have been a nice addition but it’s not a deal-breaker, in my opinion.

I will admit that I was way more excited about the sleek ASUS Chromebook CX9 when they were announced earlier this year. However, my time with the CX5400 has left me with mixed emotions. The CX9 is gorgeous and it is the most powerful Chromebook on the market. However, the CX5400 has more than enough horsepower to handle anything I can throw at it and I have absolutely fallen in love with the overall design and build quality. While I rarely use a Chromebook in tablet mode, it’s great to have a convertible if I need it and the garaged stylus means I can use it for note-taking or doodling at any time without having to carry around an extra stylus.

Now, there is a caveat here. The CX9 with its Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM is currently not available but it will retail for $1,149. The Core i7 CX5400 with the same amount of RAM only retails for $1,049 and offers a more versatile user experience. However, the CPUs in these two devices are not the same. The Flip CX5400 features the fanless Core i7-1160G7 that has a configurable TDP of 15W and a max frequency of 4.40 GHz. The CX9 is fanned and is powered by the Core i7-1165G7. It has a configurable TDP of 28W and a max frequency of 4.70 GHz. Most users will never notice a difference between the two devices but those looking to use heavy Linux applications or those who are looking forwarded to Steam gaming on Chrome OS may want to consider the CX9 simply because it has active heat dissipation from the onboard fans.

Which device you choose really depends on your personal taste and use-case but I doubt very seriously that you’ll be disappointed with the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400. If you want the best this device has to offer, the Core i7 model is now available at ASUS for $1,049.99 and it comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. This is a beautifully designed and intently built Chromebook that will get updates through June of 2029 and I, personally, love using it.



Core i7 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400

Hat tip to George E. for spotting the updated listing on ASUS’ website.