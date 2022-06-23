The massive Acer Chromebook 317 is currently $200 off

The market for oversized Chromebooks is relatively narrow but the options available to consumers are pretty good. Acer and ASUS have 17.3″ models that offer comparable features and performance for those needing or wanting the biggest screen that ChromeOS offers. Acer’s Chromebook 317 is, in our opinion, the best of what’s around, and the Best Buy model offers up a more-desirable 8GB of RAM and niceties such as a backlit keyboard and a bright, 1080P touch display.

While this Chromebook isn’t as powerful as flagship models with Intel Core processors, the Pentium 6000 will go toe-to-toe with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 that powers the very capable Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. Paired with 8GB of RAM, the Acer Chromebook 713 can easily handle a variety of web applications, Android apps, and even some Linux packages should the need arise.

Whether you just want a large screen for media consumption or you need extra screen real estate for productivity, the Acer Chromebook 317 is my top pick in the 17.3-inch Chromebook space. For the number crunchers, you’ll find an integrated numeric keypad and a nicely sized trackpad that’s better than you’d expect from a device that’s less than $500. At $499, I don’t know if I’d recommend this over a premium Chromebook unless you absolutely have to have the larger screen. That said, Best Buy is currently selling the Acer Chromebook 317 as a bonus deal of the day and you can pick it up for the low price of only $299.

This deal ends in eight hours so act fast if you want to take advantage of this $200 price cut. For $299, I give this Chromebook two thumbs up and I think that you’ll be extremely happy with your purchase. The Acer Chromebook 317 will get updates through June of 2029 which makes this laptop an insanely good value at this price. Grab one at the link below.