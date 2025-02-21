The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 hits its lowest-ever price of $329 once again

It has been quite some time since I’ve been able to write a headline like that one up there. Many, many times we’ve seen the Duet 5 drop to $349 ($150 off the MSRP), but it has been since November 2023 that we’ve seen it dip to what it currently sits at right now.

Sure, the Duet 5 is starting to age a bit, but it still stands as one of the best tablets on the market and is superlative in a few ways even at the start of 2025. For $329 right now over at Best Buy, it makes a very compelling case for itself as a device you should really consider if you are looking for something lightweight, sleek, detachable, and still powerful enough to get some work done on.

Where the Duet 5 still shines

We’ve reviewed and talked about the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for a few years now, so I’m not going to totally rehash everything. Go check out our review for all that info. Instead, I’d just like to make the case for why this one still stands up as a Chromebook I enjoy using and a device that still has a lot of upside, too.

First up is the build quality. Even a couple of years in, the Duet 5 still feels incredible when you go to pick it up. It looks amazing in your hand as a tablet and equally stunning on the desk with the included keyboard and kickstand employed. They could honestly re-release this thing with updated internals and it would look perfectly fine amongst other modern Chromebooks currently on the market.

Next up, I still love this screen. I’d like 16:10 versus the 16:9 we get with the Duet 5’s 13.3-inch display, but you can’t fault the OLED contrast/colors and the 400 nits of brightness you get with it. Whether it’s in tablet mode or on the desk, this screen pops as a main highlight of the Duet 5.

Finally, I still really enjoy the form factor of this one as it is actually wide enough to be used in my lap when needed. It sounds small at first, but this functionality really changes this from a somewhat-productive Chromebook to a highly functional laptop replacement if that’s what you are after.

For most people buying a Chromebook, that stuff is wildly important, and the Duet 5 still delivers in these areas very well. As I said up top, we’ve not seen this device dip down to $329 in a very long time, and even with this one getting on in age just a bit, I don’t see us having this deal hanging on for too long. Don’t miss out if you are in the market for a unique, attractive, highly portable Chromebook tablet.