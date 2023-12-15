The larger HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus is down to just $299

With only a couple weeks left in the year, the crazy buying season is quickly coming to an end. But in the world of Chromebooks, that doesn’t mean too much. Most of 2023 was littered with great Chromebook deals left and right, and that’s a big reason we created the post that highlights the best current deals and why we update it nearly every day.

Added to that list today will be one of the new Chromebook Plus models from HP that routinely retails for $499 and is currently $200 off. At $299, this device brings a ton to the table, including a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. With a nice keyframe, numeric keypad and large trackpad, this Chromebook won’t blow you away with high-end features, but it will comfortably get the job done.

And at just $299, this is a great option for those wanting a larger screen and some of the perks that are here and on the way for Chromebook Plus devices. While I don’t know that I’d tell you to pick up this Chromebook at the normal $499 price, I think it is an absolute steal at $299. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift and a larger Chromebook is part of that plan, you may have found your device.

