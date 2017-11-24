The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 4

In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we talk the biggest news in the Chromebook and Assistant space, including:

A new detachable Chromebook from Samsung

Some new extended desktop and split screen features

Black Friday Deals (click here to see the latest)

Core i7 Pixelbook pre-orders

Voice Experiments for Google Assistant

The Chrome Cast – Episode 4