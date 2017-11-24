NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 4

mm by Robby Payne
In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we talk the biggest news in the Chromebook and Assistant space, including:

  • A new detachable Chromebook from Samsung
  • Some new extended desktop and split screen features
  • Black Friday Deals (click here to see the latest)
  • Core i7 Pixelbook pre-orders
  • Voice Experiments for Google Assistant

The podcast is live on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Music, so find us there with a quick search for Chrome Unboxed. You can also, of course, just add our feed straight to your podcast catcher of choice: https://chromeunboxed.com/podcast/feed/

Enjoy!

The Chrome Cast – Episode 4

