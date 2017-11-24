The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 4

In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we talk the biggest news in the Chromebook and Assistant space, including:
- A new detachable Chromebook from Samsung
- Some new extended desktop and split screen features
- Black Friday Deals (click here to see the latest)
- Core i7 Pixelbook pre-orders
- Voice Experiments for Google Assistant
The podcast is live on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Music, so find us there with a quick search for Chrome Unboxed. You can also, of course, just add our feed straight to your podcast catcher of choice: https://chromeunboxed.com/podcast/feed/
Enjoy!
The Chrome Cast – Episode 4
Podcast: Play in new window | Download